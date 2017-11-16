Abby Martin on The Jimmy Dore Show: The Untold History of U.S. Empire

Posted on by

This week, Abby Martin appeared on the Jimmy Dore Show to discuss the Empire Files’ place in the media, the dominance of the American Empire, and how the corporate media feeds into the capitalist system at the expense of Democracy and public knowledge.

During the interview, Abby discusses the behind-the-scenes of her exit from RT America and how even then, the propaganda network was moving to place RT in their crosshairs at the inception of the new “Red scare.”

Also in the video, Jimmy and Abby discuss how the regular American’s view of the world is built entirely around American exceptionalism – those who aid the U.S. in arms and oil are friend, while those we terrorize are foe.

Finally, the two progressive hosts discuss the niche they and their audience have created among the toxicity of corporate, commercialized media. “They’re not funding investigations, they’re funding non-investigations”

**

FOLLOW @AbbyMartin || @jimmy_dore

Leave a Reply

 

ABBY'S VIEWS

  • The Real News: US Pressure Led to Massacre of Colombian Farm
  • Loud and Clear: Trump Ignites A Firestorm With Tweets Related to Sexual Harassment Allegations
  • Abby Martin on The Jimmy Dore Show: The Untold History of U.S. Empire
  • Empire Files: The Sacrifice Zones of Hurricane Harvey
  • Empire Files: After Hurricane Harvey, Abandoned Community Takes Charge
  • Joe Rogan Experience With Guest Abby Martin
  • The Zeitgeist Movement: “In All Seriousness” With Guests Abby Martin & Mike Prysner
  • Abby Martin in Venezuela – Supermarkets to Black Markets
  • Abby Goes to Venezuela
  • Abby Martin: World Ignores Opposition Violence at Venezuela Protests
  • Buying a Slave – The Hidden World of US/Philippines Trafficking
  • Perspectives on Palestine, Syria, & Yemen with Abby Martin, Mnar Muhawesh & Rania Khalek
  • Abby Martin & Lee Camp Reveal the Truth Behind the Headlines
  • Empire Files Exposes Steve Bannon’s True Character
  • Abby Martin Attacks DNI Report, Defends RT